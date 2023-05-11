CBI books ex-ONGC official, others in Rs 19L fraud case

New Delhi, May 11 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against former Deputy General Manager (DGM) of ONGC and others in connection with a forgery case, an official said.

The FIR has been lodged against Bijoy Kumar Shaw, the ex-DGM; Eashitva Tamuly, Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC, Jorhat (Assam); and Jadumoni Hazarika, proprietor of Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic.

It has been alleged that they generated requisition slips for physiotherapy, in the name of retired beneficiaries of ONGC health facilities and their dependents without their knowledge, and even in the name of beneficiaries who had died.

The CBI said that Hazarika claimed false and bogus bills which were verified and certified by Shaw resulting into fraudulent payment of Rs 19,15,080 to Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic.

A CBI official said that searches were conducted at seven places including Guwahati, Jorhat (in Assam) and Dehradun (in Uttarakhand) at the premises of accused which led to recovery of several incriminating materials.

