CBI brings back wanted narcotics smuggler from UAE

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs, has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Ritik Bajaj from the UAE on Tuesday, officials said.

The subject Ritik Bajaj (Red Notice Control No. A-14700/10-2025) is wanted by Delhi Police for the offence related to smuggling and supply of narcotic substances.

"Subject fled from India and was geo-located in UAE with efforts of NCB-New Delhi," the CBI said in its press note.

The agency added that it got the red notice published against Ritik Bajaj through INTERPOL on October 9, at the request of the Delhi Police.

"CBI coordinated with NCB Bangkok and got information about travel movement of the subject towards UAE. Thereafter, CBI coordinated with NCB Abu Dhabi to locate the subject," it said.

Notably, a team of Delhi Police visited the UAE to bring back the subject and arrived in India on Tuesday.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

Notably, more than 150 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

Earlier in September this year, the CBI, in collaboration with Haryana Police, MEA and MHA, successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar.

Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli alias Sonu Kumar is a notorious criminal wanted by Haryana Police in a number of cases.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy on March 29, 2013, in a case- FIR No. 276 dated September 26, 2007, registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh.

He was also previously convicted in two more cases. While he was serving a jail sentence, he was released on six weeks' parole from Hisar Central jail on July 17, 2018.

"He was to return to jail by August 29, 2018, but he did not report back to jail and absconded," the agency said in its press release earlier.

According to the CBI, it got the Red Notice published against Mainpal Dhilla through INTERPOL on November 11, 2024, at the request of Haryana Police.

CBI contacted NCB Bangkok for the location of the subject, which revealed his travel movement from Thailand to Cambodia.

