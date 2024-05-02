CBI profit grows 19 per cent to AED40.4 million in Q1 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 2 (ANI/WAM): Commercial Bank International (CBI) has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, logging a 19 per cent net profit before tax growth from AED34 million in Q1 2023 to AED40.4 million in Q1 2024.

According to the bank, its customer deposits including current, and savings accounts (CASA) grew by 2 per cent from AED12.5 billion in Q1 2023 to AED12.7 billion in Q1 2024.

Commenting on the Bank's Q1 2024 performance, Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, said, "Our customer-centric business strategy and corporate culture have led to an increase in our year-on-year profitability in the first quarter. We pride ourselves on staying attuned to our customers' changing needs and employing innovative solutions to continuously enhance our services. By leveraging innovation, we strive to provide outstanding customer experience whilst driving robust business growth. Moving forward, we remain fully committed to contributing to further growth of the UAE economy and proudly, supporting our clients' aspirations." (ANI/WAM)

