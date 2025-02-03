CBUAE Running Race in Abu Dhabi sees wide participation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 3 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the CBUAE Running Race was held on Sunday, 3rd February 2025, at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The event was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, and attracted over 7,000 participants of all ages, including CBUAE employees, financial sector professionals, community members, and People of Determination.

The race featured varied distances (1 km, 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km) to accommodate both professional and amateur runners. The event also included interactive sports and recreational activities for the community, reflecting the Central Bank's commitment to promoting sports as a way of life, encouraging healthy practices, and fostering an active lifestyle to enhance well-being and productivity in the UAE.

In a celebratory atmosphere, Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama signalled the start of the race, in the presence of Khalil Mohammed Foulathi, former Chairman of the Central Bank, the Deputy Governors of the Central Bank, Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and several CEOs of licensed financial institutions.

At the conclusion of the event, the Governor awarded the top three winners in each race category. He expressed gratitude to Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage, which contributed to the race's widespread community participation. He also thanked the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its successful collaboration in organising the event.

The Central Bank Running Race aligns with the "Year of Community" initiative, reinforcing the CBUAE's commitment to supporting community engagement, strengthening social bonds, fostering happiness, and promoting work-life balance through sports.

The initiative aims to motivate individuals to stay active, enhance their energy, and contribute to building a healthier and more prosperous future for the UAE community. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor