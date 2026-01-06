CDC adopts revised childhood immunization schedule, reducing recommended vaccines

Washington, Jan 6 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopted a revised US childhood immunization schedule that reduces the number of vaccines recommended for all children, following a federal review comparing American practices with those of other developed nations, a move President Donald Trump described as a major overhaul of public health policy.

The change was formalized through a decision memorandum signed by Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill. “The data support a more focused schedule that protects children from the most serious infectious diseases while improving clarity, adherence, and public confidence,” O’Neill said.

President Trump announced the revised schedule earlier Monday on Truth Social.

“Today, the Trump Administration is proud to announce the United States of America’s updated Childhood Vaccination Schedule,” Trump wrote. “Effective today, America will no longer require 72 ‘jabs’ for our beautiful, healthy children.”

Trump said children will now be recommended vaccinations for “11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases,” calling the revised framework “a far more reasonable Schedule.”

“This Schedule is rooted in the Gold Standard of Science, and widely agreed upon by Scientists and Experts all over the World,” Trump wrote, adding that it “finally aligns the United States with other Developed Nations around the World.”

Under the updated framework, the CDC will continue to organize childhood immunizations into three categories: vaccines recommended for all children, vaccines recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations, and vaccines administered based on shared clinical decision-making between physicians and families.

Vaccines recommended for all children will include those for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus and varicella, or chickenpox.

“All vaccines currently recommended by CDC will remain covered by insurance without cost sharing,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said. “No family will lose access.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the review was prompted by international comparisons and declining public trust.

“President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better,” Kennedy said. “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the US childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent.”

The decision drew sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, said, “Robert Kennedy is hellbent on continuing his anti-vaccine crusade, making America sicker and endangering children and other vulnerable people.”

“The US is currently experiencing the highest rate of measles in the 21st century,” Wyden added. “Robert Kennedy, with Trump’s blessing, is leading the country down a tragic path where more children die from preventable diseases.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, said the revised schedule removes key protections. “Once again, the Trump administration is putting pseudoscience and extremism over the health and safety of our children,” Gillibrand said. “This decision will endanger our children and make America sicker.”

Congressman Kim Schrier, a pediatrician, said, “As a pediatrician, I am outraged by RFK Jr.’s radical and dangerous decision to make sweeping changes to our nation’s childhood immunization schedule.”

“Today’s decision ignores decades of extensive research in favor of medical conspiracy theories,” Schrier said, adding that it would “cause more children to get sick, be hospitalised, suffer, and potentially die.”

CDC documents said the review examined immunization practices in 20 peer developed nations and found that the US recommends more routine childhood vaccine doses than any of them, without achieving higher vaccination rates.

“Public health works only when people trust it,” Food and Drug Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said. “That trust depends on transparency, rigorous science, and respect for families.”

“This reckless move by the Trump administration has nothing to do with science or informed choice – it’s about appeasing a debunked anti-vaccine agenda being pushed by RFK Jr. and his allies,” said Califionia Governor Gavin Newsom.

Childhood immunization schedules in the United States are developed through federal health agencies, while states retain authority over school vaccination requirements. Vaccines for diseases such as measles, polio and whooping cough have long been credited by health authorities with reducing childhood illness and mortality.

