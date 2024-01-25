CDS Anil Chauhan, US Indo-Pacific Command head discuss contemporary security challenges

New Delhi [India], January 25 : The Indian Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, held a video call interaction with the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) head, Admiral John C. Aquilino, and discussed bilateral defence cooperation and contemporary security challenges, defence officials said.

Both officials also discussed ongoing defence cooperation and strategic interests.

Last December, to maintain deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and assist India in bolstering its defence modernization plans, the United States deployed cutting-edge military capabilities to its allies.

Calling 2023 a 'decisive year', the US Department of Defence said in an official release that it is supporting allies and partners as they invest in their capabilities.

"Bolstering India's defence modernization plans, including by advancing the priorities outlined in the Roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation," the release read.

Under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation, both nations will co-produce fighter jet engines and Stryker armoured vehicles, as well as launch the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) to promote partnerships between US and Indian researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

"The United States is joining together with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in ways that strengthen peace and security across the region, including by operating together like never before," the US Defence Department release said.

It said that India is modernizing the scope of its military engagements."India, modernizing the scope our military engagements including by incorporating advanced fighter aircraft and strategic bombers in our exercises, which strengthens interoperability and highlights shared efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific," the release read.

The Defence Department's year-ender fact sheet also highlighted the defence Exercise MALABAR of the US with India, Japan, and Australia.

It was hosted in Australia for the first time this year and facilitated high-end training in anti-submarine exercises, communications, and air defence.

"The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including through capacity-building programs and training courses to support the incorporation of Women, Peace, and Security principles into regional security planning and operations, as well as an emerging leaders fellowship program for young civilian and defence leaders in the Indo-Pacific," the release said, pointing to several training courses that take place to ensure the security of the Indo-Pacific region.

"Investing over USD 1.2 billion in security cooperation initiatives across the Indo-Pacific region, including one of the largest US investments in history to bolster Indo-Pacific partners' capability and capacity, maritime domain awareness, and resilience against coercion," the release added.

