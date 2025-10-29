CDS Chauhan meets Indonesian counterpart; discusses Defence ties, maritime collaboration

Jakarta, Oct 29 India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan met his Indonesian counterpart, General Agus Subiyanto, Commander-in-Chief of Indonesia's Armed Forces, in Jakarta, discussing ways to deepen Defence cooperation between Indonesia and India, including regional security, maritime affairs, and the Defence industry's development.

The CDS also interacted with senior leadership of the Indonesian Armed Forces.

Both sides reviewed progress on various Defence and maritime cooperation initiatives and reaffirmed their commitment to expand ongoing activities, including joint exercises, Defence industrial collaboration, capacity building, innovation and research and development.

They discussed new opportunities for collaboration in satellite technology and the maritime industry, reaffirming their shared commitment to maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This engagement underscores India's commitment to fostering robust Defence and maritime partnership with Indonesia,” the Indian Embassy in Jakarta posted on X on Wednesday.

General Agus Subiyanto highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between Indonesia and India, and expressed hope that relations between the two armed forces would continue to grow.

On Tuesday, Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin held talks with General Chauhan in Jakarta, on strengthening Defence cooperation between the both countries.

According to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, both sides discussed opportunities for collaboration in the field of military medicine through specialist training programmes for Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) doctors, as part of efforts to strengthen Defence capacity and cooperation in human resource development.

Welcoming General Chauhan, the Indonesian Defence Minister expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of India to the Indonesian delegation during India’s Republic Day Parade in January 2025.

The CDS is on an official visit to Indonesia from October 26-31, aimed at further intensifying the robust security ties between India and Indonesia.

“This visit of CDS to Indonesia highlights the growing Defence engagement between India and Indonesia and will also serve to follow up on the Defence-related outcomes of the State visit of President Prabowo Subianto to India in January 2025. The visit is aimed at further deepening cooperation between India and Indonesia, Comprehensive Strategic Partners, in the realm of Defence collaboration,” read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor