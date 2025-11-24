CDS Chauhan, Omani defence secretary discuss deeper military cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday held an extensive meeting with Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence of the Sultanate of Oman, to review ongoing defence cooperation and explore new areas of partnership.

As per the Integrated Defence Staff, the discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to deepen military ties, with a focus on advancing work on the proposed Military Logistic Complex.

The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation in shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and strengthening existing training programmes between the armed forces.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #CDS held an extensive interaction with HE Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary General, MoD, Sultanate of Oman. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment to deepen #DefenceCooperation through progress on the Military… pic.twitter.com/jfp2brxaKC— HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) November 24, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The meeting also covered possibilities for defence exports, an area where India and Oman have been looking to build long-term collaboration.

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing maritime security in the region, improving border management frameworks, and ensuring smoother operational turnaround for Indian Navy platforms. They also discussed simplifying flight clearances for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy to support the forces' growing operational engagements with Oman.

India and Oman share strong defence ties, with regular joint exercises, high-level visits and operational coordination across the three services. The latest meeting, officials said, is expected to add momentum to several ongoing projects.

Last month, the Indian Army strengthened its defence cooperation with the Royal Army of Oman during the 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) held in New Delhi from October 22 to 23.

In a post on X, the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated, "Indian Army Strengthens Defence Cooperation with the Royal Army of Oman. The 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks #AAST between the #IndianArmy and the #RoyalArmyofOman was held in New Delhi from 22 - 23 October 2025."

This renewed focus builds on the foundation laid by the 5th edition of the India-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah, which concluded on September 26, 2024, with a grand closing ceremony at the Rabkoot Training Area in Oman. The successful exercise last year had already showcased strong interoperability and joint capabilities, and the current staff talks aimed to further institutionalise and expand this cooperation under the Defence Cooperation Plan 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor