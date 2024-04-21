CDS Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on official visit to France

New Delhi [India], April 21 : Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has proceeded on an official visit to France to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations, which have gained considerable momentum in the last few years, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

During his visit, General Anil Chauhan is scheduled to interact with the senior civil and military leadership of France, including his counterpart, the French CDS (CEMA), General Thierry Burkhard, Director IHEDN (National Institute for Higher Defence Studies), and Director General Armament.

According to the release, General Anil Chauhan will also visit the French Space Command, the Land Forces Command and address student officers of the Army and Joint Staff Course at Ecole Militaire (School of Military).

He is scheduled to visit and interact with a few reputed defence industries in France, including Safran Group, Naval Group, and Dassault Aviation.

The CDS will also visit the Neuve-Chappelle Memorial and the Indian Memorial at Villers-Guislain and lay a wreath in honour of the brave Indian soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice during the First World War, according to the press release.

Earlier last month, Secretary General of the French Foreign Affairs Ministry, Anne-Marie Descotes, met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed the deepening of India-France ties.

This meeting comes a few weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India.

"Secretary General of the French Foreign Affairs Ministry @amdescotesmet NSA Ajit Doval today to discuss the deepening of the France-India strategic partnership a few weeks after President Macron's State Visit," the French Embassy in India posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor