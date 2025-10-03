'Celebrating historic declaration...': Russian Ambassador marks 25th anniversary of India-Russia strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on Friday, hailed the completion of 25 years of India-Russia strategic partnership, underscoring how it opened a new chapter in the bilateral relationship of the two countries.

In a post on X, Alipov said, "On October 3, 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee signed the declaration on strategic partnership, which opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. Today we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of this historic declaration."

🇷🇺🇮🇳 3 अक्टूबर 2000 को रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन और भारत के प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने रणनीतिक साझेदारी की घोषणा पर हस्ताक्षर किए, जिससे द्विपक्षीय संबंधों का नया अध्याय शुरू हुआ। आज हम इस ऐतिहासिक घोषणा की 25वीं वर्षगांठ मना रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/09y3wW4ugC — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) October 3, 2025

The post by the Russian Ambassador comes as India and Russia are finalising dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected to take place in early December, sources said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to visit India before President Putin's visit, to prepare for the summit and discuss bilateral issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling him a "wise leader" and stating that PM Modi thinks first about his country, according to Russia Today.

Putin was speaking at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi and mentioned that India and Russia both share a "special" relationship.

"People in India do not forget about this and our relations, I believe. Some 15 years ago, we made an announcement about a privileged strategic partnership, and that is the best description. Prime Minister Modi is a very wise leader who thinks first about his country," Putin said, quoted by Russia Today.

Former diplomat KP Fabian appreciated the statement by President Putin and trold ANI, "President Putin's statement is welcome."

Former diplomat Rajiv Dogra termed the statement by the Russian President "sincere" but also urged caution. "We have to be careful not to be taken in by his words. At the moment, he is sincere... However, we should also keep in mind recent reports suggesting Russian transfers of advanced fighter jet engines to Pakistan. Clearly, there are many shades to Putin," he said.

At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, Lavrov announced that a visit by the Russian President is planned for New Delhi in December, marking the ongoing diplomatic preparations.

Speaking about India-Russia relations, Lavrov highlighted the depth of the bilateral agenda, covering trade, military and technical cooperation, finance, humanitarian matters, healthcare, high technology, artificial intelligence, and close coordination at international forums such as the SCO and BRICS.

On India's trade autonomy, Lavrov emphasised, "We have full respect for the national interests of India, full respect for the foreign policy that Narendra Modi is carrying out to promote these national interests. We hold regular contacts at the highest level." He further clarified that India is "perfectly capable" of making its own decisions in trade relations, including those concerning Russian oil.

The visit will not only reinforce the long-standing camaraderie between New Delhi and Moscow but also open new avenues for cooperation in emerging sectors. Given India's non-alignment with the International Criminal Court (ICC), Putin's visit to India is feasible without concerns over the ICC arrest warrant.

