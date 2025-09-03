Celebrating universal legacy as Russian children bring Ramayana to life in Vladivostok exhibition

Vladivostok [Russia], September 3 : A remarkable celebration of cultural harmony and timeless storytelling unfolded as Russian children brought the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana, to life through a vibrant art exhibition in Russia's Vladivostok.

Organised by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with the Russian-Indian Club and the Primorye State Art Gallery, the event showcased artworks by children aged 5 to 16, inspired by the epic's enduring themes and universal values.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, "Ram is not just ours; Ram belongs to everyone," during the 125th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', this event transforms nearly 300 entries into a vibrant celebration of the Ramayana's timeless narrative.

The event beautifully illustrated the enduring and universal appeal of the Ramayana, the tale that PM Modi described as belonging not just to India but to the entire world.

This message of shared heritage was the very inspiration behind the exhibition, which sought to construct the epic narrative through the vibrant and imaginative artworks of young Russian artists.

Despite Vladivostok's famously harsh winters, with temperatures dipping to -20 to -30 degrees Celsius, the warmth of Indian culture and the spirit of the Ramayana shone brightly in the art gallery.

The exhibition provided a platform for children to explore and express themes and stories from the epic, demonstrating a growing cultural awareness and appreciation of Indian heritage far beyond its geographic origins.

Speaking during his 125th Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the significance of this cultural bridge.

"Friends, this love for Ramayana and Indian culture is now reaching every corner of the world. There is a famous place in Russia - Vladivostok. Many people know it as a place where the temperature falls to -20 to -30 degrees Celsius in winters. This month, a unique exhibition was held in Vladivostok. Paintings made by Russian children on different themes of Ramayana were showcased there. A competition was also organised there. It is indeed heartening to see the growing awareness of Indian culture in different parts of the world," he said.

The exhibition cum competition was more than just an art show; it was a celebration of cultural diplomacy and shared values.

The children's artworks collectively pieced together the stories of the Ramayana, demonstrating how the epic's teachings of duty, righteousness, and devotion resonate across diverse cultures and generations.

For many of the young artists, participating in this event was an opportunity to connect with a narrative that, while rooted in Indian tradition, speaks to universal themes of courage, loyalty, and justice.

It also reaffirmed the power of cultural exchange in building bridges and fostering mutual respect between India and Russia.

As the world grows increasingly interconnected, such initiatives highlight how ancient stories and cultural treasures continue to inspire, educate, and unite people across continents. The exhibition in Vladivostok stands as a testament to this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor