Celebrity make-up artiste Coleen Khan Affonso shares BTS picture from Ira Khan's wedding

Mumbai, Jan 7 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her fitness expert partner Nupur Shikhare recently and looked gorgeous.

Celebrity makeup and hair stylist Coleen Khan Affonso has dropped some BTS pics of Ira getting ready for her special day.

Ira and Nupur signed the marriage registration document on January 3 at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai in the presence of family and friends.

The celebrity make-up artiste took to the Instagram stories section to share the beautiful images of the bride.

For the ceremony on January 3, Ira ditched the traditional lehenga and wore a pair of harem pants with an embroidered blouse. She sported light makeup and wore a maang-tikka.

While Ira looked beautiful in a wedding ensemble for her special day, Nupur’s sartorial choice was a shocker for many. Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, ditched the traditional choice of the horse and jogged for 8 kms to reach the wedding venue.

During the ceremony, he was seen wearing a black vest and white shorts. As expected, the internet didn’t leave a chance to polish its skills in humour as many netizens spoke about the groom’s choice for his special day.

Nupur proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir.

The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony.

The couple are set to have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony with festivities starting from January 7.

All 176 rooms of the hotel have been booked for the family members and guests of the bride and groom.

The wedding festivities will be a family affair and will see relatives attending the functions.

The couple will then head to Mumbai and host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13.

The who’s who of Bollywood including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are expected to attend the reception.

