Central Bank posts Rs 605 cr PAT for Q2

Chennai Oct 21 Public sector mortgage lender Central Bank of India on Saturday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with a net profit of Rs 605.43 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Central Bank said for the quarter ended September 30, it had earned a total interest income of Rs 7,350.66 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 6,154.95 crore) and a net profit of Rs 605.43 crore (Rs 318.17 crore).

During the period under review, the bank had earned Rs 1,061.26 crore (Rs 910.01 crore) taking the total income to Rs 8,411.92 crore (Rs 7,064.96 crore).

Central Bank grew its total business during Q2 to Rs 602,284 crore (deposits Rs 3,71,252 crore, advances Rs 2,31,032 crore) up from Rs 5,40,130 crore (deposits Rs 3,43,081 crore, advances Rs1,97,022 crore) logged during previous year corresponding period.

As on September 30, Central Bank’s gross non performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA stood at Rs 10,666.3 (Rs 19,054.29 crore) and Rs 3,664.22 crore (Rs 5,406.68 crore) respectively.

