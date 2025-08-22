Central Command Chief: 'Every enemy that attacks civilians will pay a heavy price'
By ANI | Updated: August 22, 2025 22:25 IST2025-08-22T22:17:03+5:302025-08-22T22:25:16+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 22 (ANI/TPS): Central Command Chief Major General Avi Bluth visited the Benjamin region last night for a preliminary review of the recent terror attack.
He stressed that all efforts focus on locating or neutralising the terrorist.
"Every enemy must know that attacks on civilians will come at a heavy price," Bluth said, outlining ongoing search, arrests, and area-shaping operations to deter future incidents. (ANI/TPS)
