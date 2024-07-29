Central Tibetan Administration seeks US action on exiled Tibetans as Chinese repression intensifies

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 : The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), based in Dharamshala, which represents Tibetans living in exile, highlighted the need for the United States to provide concrete assistance to Tibetans who are already experiencing backlash from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In a post on X, the CTA emphasised that while the US Resolve Tibet Act is a significant step in challenging the CCP's attempts to rewrite Tibetan history, it's crucial for the US to support the Tibetan community actively as they face increasing retaliation. The CTB on X said, "The act takes a landmark step in challenging the CCP's historical revisionism. But the US should be prepared to offer concrete support to the Tibetan community, which is already beginning to feel the CCP's retaliation."

The US Resolve Tibet Act is a legislative measure aimed at supporting Tibetans and addressing issues related to Chinese policies in Tibet. The act typically focuses on enhancing US support for the Tibetan people, promoting human rights, and challenging Chinese government actions that are perceived as oppressive or unjust.

In the 1950s, Tibet came under the control of the People's Republic of China (PRC) following a military invasion. This event prompted the Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, to flee to India in 1959, where he set up a government in exile. China considers Tibet a fundamental part of its territory and has worked to integrate it into the broader Chinese state. This has involved relocating Han Chinese settlers to Tibet and enforcing strict regulations on Tibetan political and religious practices.

Human rights organisations and Tibetan advocacy groups have raised alarms about various issues in Tibet, including political repression, restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly, arbitrary detentions of activists, and cultural suppression.

Reports also indicate significant environmental damage and resource exploitation in Tibetan areas. On the global stage, Tibet's situation remains a sensitive diplomatic matter, with some countries and international bodies expressing concern over human rights violations and advocating for peaceful dialogue between China and Tibetan representatives to address these issues.

