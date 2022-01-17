Centre receives Rs 6,600 cr as dividend from 12 CPSEs

New Delhi, Jan 17 The Centre has received over Rs 6,600 crore as dividend tranches from a dozen central public sector enterprises.

Of the said dividend, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has paid Rs 972 crore, and Power Grid Corporation of India paid Rs 2,506 crore, Secretary, Department Of Investment & Public Asset Management, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said, in a series of tweets on Monday.

Besides, the Centre has received about Rs 1,605 crore and Rs 913 crore from the NMDC and GAIL, respectively, as dividends, another tweet read.

Other enterprises that paid dividends were Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Central Warehousing Corporation, National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation, WAPCOS, HLL Lifecare (previously Hindustan Latex), FAGMIL, and NSIC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor