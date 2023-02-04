CEO Susan Wojcicki congratulates Aaj Tak on becoming world's most subscribed YouTube channel

New Delhi, Feb 4 Earlier this year, Aaj Tak became the first news channel globally to cross 50 million subscribers on YouTube. This record feat has come just after three years of the channel crossing 10 million subscribers in the year 2019.

Following this milestone achievement for the channel, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Product Officer (CPO) of YouTube congratulated the news team.

Taking to Twitter, Susan Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube, said: "50M subscribers what an incredible milestone for Aaj Tak and its news team." Neal Mohan, CPO, YouTube, added: "Congratulations, Aaj Tak and team on becoming the first news channel on YouTube to cross 50M subscribers."

Aaj Tak started its digital journey by launching its YouTube channel in the year 2009 and started streaming news live on YouTube for the first time in 2017. The massive popularity gained by the channel subsequently led to its 'Diamond' play button from YouTube in 2019 for crossing 10 million subscribers.

Now, just three years later, Aaj Tak is the first news channel to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

