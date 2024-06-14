Cerelac Scam: NGOs Urge Swiss Government to Prosecute Nestle

Public Eye and IBFAN, global civil society organisations, have submitted a formal request to the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) urging legal action against India-based brand Neslte for “unethical and unfair business practices” in low—and middle-income countries.

NGOs said in April that the company's two best-selling baby food brands sold in developing countries, including India, have a high content of added sugar, which is prohibited under WHO guidelines, as per the Times of India report.

Also Read | Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe.

NGOs stated that Nestle’s misleading and aggressive marketing and double standard over added sugar are unfair business practices that affect hundreds of thousands of people in poor countries. The cessation of unethical practices is important not only to protect children but also the reputation of Nestle’s home country.

In April, days after the issue became public, Nestle India’s chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan had said Cerelac complied with local food norms, saying added sugars in the baby food are much lower than what India’s food regulator permits.