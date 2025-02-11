Chabahar Port is 'Golden Gateway' to Central Asia: Iranian Ambassador

New Delhi [India], February 11 : Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi called Chabahar Port the "golden gateway" for regional connectivity, highlighting its role in strengthening India-Iran ties through a long-term operational agreement and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

"Our economic ties are growing in many fields. Last year, Iran and India signed a long-term agreement to run the Chabahar port, known as the "golden gateway" to connect nations along the Indian Ocean with Central Asia and the Caucasus. Cooperation through the International North-South Transport Corridor is another key example of the strong partnership between our countries", Elahi noted,

The Iranian envoy was attending an event celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution (National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran).

During the event, Elahi also celebrated the strong historical relationship between the two countries, pointing out that "Iran and India share a long history of friendship. The Persian language is a key cultural link between us and is recognised by the Indian government as one of India's classical languages." He noted the increasing cooperation between the nations on regional and global issues, including through platforms like the SCO and BRICS. He also referred to the recent positive meeting between President Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Modi at the BRICS summit in Russia, saying it has opened a new chapter of cooperation between Iran and India.

Reflecting on the legacy of the Islamic Revolution, Elahi acknowledged the challenges faced but highlighted the progress made in various fields. "From the start, this revolution encountered many challenges. Some external forces tried to slow Iran's progress in rebuilding and development. However, the Islamic Republic has continued to grow and achieve great success, thanks to the resilience and determination of the Iranian people," he stated. He went on to discuss Iran's progress in health, education, science, and technology, adding, "Today, Iran leads in fields like nanotechnology and biotechnology."

Elahi also discussed the advances in women's education and their increasing participation in government. "We have 3.2 million university students, and nearly half are women, demonstrating strong female participation and gender balance in higher education," he said. Additionally, he noted the growing representation of women and minorities in governmental roles, stating, "The share of women and minorities in both junior and senior government positions has also increased, reflecting our policy of inclusive governance."

In terms of Iran's global standing, Elahi emphasised advancements in science and technology. "Nearly 10,000 knowledge-based companies in Iran have boosted our global standing in various technological fields. Iran is also the second Muslim country in scientific production and is a leading producer of medical isotopes for treating cancer and neurological diseases," he noted. He also spoke about the country's achievements in space technology: "In recent years, young Iranian scientists have launched at least 10 satellites into orbit using local expertise."

Elahi reiterated Iran's commitment to its national interests and regional peace. "Iran's main foreign policy goals are to protect national interests, ensure national security, and expand economic diplomacy. We support peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation among neighboring countries," he emphasised. He also reaffirmed Iran's unwavering support for Palestine: "For over 70 years, Palestinians have faced occupation and immense suffering, marked by violations of basic rights and disrespect for Muslim holy sites. Iran remains committed to supporting the rights and future of the Palestinian people."

On Iran's nuclear program, Elahi asserted, "Iran's nuclear program has always been peaceful and follows international rules, with ongoing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)." He also pointed out the actions of the United States, saying, "It was the United States that left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and European countries also failed to meet their commitments."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor