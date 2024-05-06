Chad Presidential election begins; current PM Succes Masra likely to win

N'Djamena [Chad], May 6 : In the lead-up to Chad's presidential election, candidates delivered their final campaign messages on Saturday, marking the nation's first vote since the passing of longtime leader Idriss Deby, Africanews reported.

Among the prominent contenders is Succes Masra, the current prime minister of the interim government. Addressing supporters in the capital, N'Djamena, Masra, a former executive of the African Development Bank, pledged a brighter future for the country's youth, emphasising job creation as a central focus.

His platform includes a bold five-year plan aimed at generating 200,000 jobs, evenly distributed between the private and public sectors, forming what he calls a "minimum package of dignity." Masra's grassroots movement also pledges to tackle pressing issues like access to essential services such as electricity, water, and ensuring security for all citizens, as reported by Africanews.

"We aspire to a nation of peace and reconciliation, where victory is not merely partisan, but a collective triumph for all Chadians," Masra asserted, advocating for hope and progress over past challenges.

Ahead of the polls, Masra urged his supporters to remain vigilant throughout the electoral process, emphasising the importance of transparent and fair elections.

Elsewhere in the city, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, commonly known as "MIDI," the country's interim president, addressed his supporters. Deby ascended to power three years ago following the demise of his father, Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad with an iron fist for three decades.

Despite initially promising elections within 18 months, Deby's government postponed the vote, allowing him to participate as a presidential candidate. He enjoys widespread support from a diverse coalition of political parties and civil society organisations, with many anticipating his victory.

"Our candidate's success is assured, unmatched by any other contender," declared supporter Abakar Bishala, expressing confidence in Deby's leadership during a rally.

Deby's backers highlight his achievements in enhancing national defence and security, fostering reconciliation, and overseeing constitutional referendums.

However, some opposition factions and civil society groups have called for a boycott of the election.

Polling stations opened at seven on Monday morning, with results anticipated on May 21 and a potential second round on June 22.

Chad's election marks a significant milestone as the nation emerges from a period of political upheaval, becoming the first among neighbouring countries, which have witnessed coups in recent years, to undergo democratic proceedings, Africanews reported.

Chad's longstanding leader, President Idriss Deby, succumbed to his injuries in April 2021 sustained on the frontline in the northern region of the country, where he had travelled to offer support to soldiers engaged in combat against rebel forces, despite plans for a victory address, the president opted to visit Chadian troops fighting insurgents, Al Jazeera reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor