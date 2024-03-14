Chairman of UKPNP highlights major concerns faced by citizens of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 14 : Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party, highlighted on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) the atrocities faced by the people living in the regions of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In an interview withon Wednesday, the UKPNP leader stated, "During the construction of Mangla Dam, people organised massive protests in the entire PoK. Just to settle the chaos, the Pakistani administration had promised, 300 to 400 megawatts of free electricity for the PoK."

"Additionally, during the dam's construction, people who were displaced were promised land or compensation in return. Since that day, several people have been demanding their claims but nothing has happened till now. Currently, all the dams that are present in PoK produce hydroelectricity, but the administration has been imposing baseless taxes on the already costly bills, hence, this has given rise to ongoing protests in PoK where people are relentlessly demanding free electricity," he went on to say.

While talking about the protests for cheaper flour and wheat, Kashmiri said, "The people of PoK have not been asking for free flour or other necessities. They are just asking for the reinstatement of the subsidies that already existed in PoK. Now, leave the question of subsidies aside, unfortunately, the people of PoK are not even able to get any necessities. Hence the protest of the people now is not regarding the subsidies, it has now turned to demand necessities for their loved ones."

The month of Ramzan has barely started and the cost of essentials is already on the rise amid an increase in demand. Locals are outraged over

While talking about the issues of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Kashmiri stated that "all the major businesses of Pakistan have been taken over by the Pakistan Army. Hence, the entire support system of GB has been compromised. And the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has severely affected the environment of GB. However, all the projects under the CPEC are nonbeneficial for the local people of GB."

The CPEC projects have given nothing to the locals neither it provided locals with any job opportunities.

"This is the reason people in GB have been raising their voices in the entire GB. They are also facing similar issues, like the shortage of flour, rice and other necessities. And now the question has reached the level of survival and the people have now tolerated a lot," he said.

