Challenge mounts for former Nepal PM Oli as dissent grows within CPN-UML

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 15 : Former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is facing a setback at the ongoing general convention of his party, the CPN-UML, with dissatisfaction growing within his faction as voting for top party positions is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The general convention of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) was initially scheduled to conclude on Monday.

Nominations were filed for the voting scheduled for Tuesday, during which several prominent leaders who had long stood by Oli switched sides. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, considered a key leader of the Oli faction, filed his nomination for a central committee seat despite repeatedly seeking the post of general secretary.

"Oli wanted to repeat Shankar Pokharel for the post, and Gyawali dissented over the Deputy Chairman position offered by the party chairman. He remained adamant about filing his candidature for General Secretary," a senior leader from Oli's camp toldon condition of anonymity, citing fear of repercussions.

Following Gyawali's move, several other leaders, including long-time supporters and aides of Oli, also broke ranks. Former minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha, who had earlier portrayed Oli as "Pele," shifted allegiance and joined Ishwar Pokharel, filing his nomination for the post of secretary.

Former Communications Minister Gokul Baskota, who had been vocal in support of Oli during the 11th General Convention, also switched sides and filed his candidature for secretary from Pokharel's camp.

Other leaders who moved away from Oli's camp include Agni Kharel, Lalbabu Pandit, Bhim Acharya, Raghu Ji Panta, Ananda Pokharel, Rajendra Gautam and Lila Giri.

"We are trying to bring those leaders who have expressed their dissent towards Oli to our side so that we can outweigh him and further strengthen our presence through this general convention," a candidate from the Pokharel camp told ANI, requesting anonymity.

According to the election schedule, voting for various posts will begin at noon on Tuesday.

KP Sharma Oli and senior vice-chair Ishwar Pokharel have filed their candidacies for the post of party chair. Over 300 central positions are to be elected at the general convention currently underway in Kathmandu.

The party is electing 19 office bearers, one chair, five vice-chairs, one general secretary, three deputy general secretaries and nine secretaries. In addition, 301 central committee members will be elected.

Oli's panel has nominated Ram Bahadur Thapa, Bishnu Paudel, Guru Baral and Prithvi Subba Gurung for the five vice-chair positions. Shankar Pokharel has been retained as the candidate for general secretary, while Raghubir Mahaseth, Lekhraj Bhatta and Bishnu Rimal are candidates for deputy general secretary.

For the nine secretary positions, the Oli panel has fielded Bhanubhakta Dhakal, Padma Aryal, Chhabilal Bishwakarma, Mahesh Basnet, Khagaraj Adhikari, Rajan Bhattarai, Hikmat Karki, Yamlal Kandel and Sherdhan Rai.

Meanwhile, the rival panel has nominated Ishwar Pokharel for party chair; Arun Nepal, Gokarna Bista, Binda Pandey and Parshuram Meghi Gurung for vice-chair, leaving one post vacant. Surendra Pandey is the candidate for general secretary, while Yogesh Bhattarai has been fielded for deputy general secretary.

The Pokharel camp has also nominated Binod Dhakal, Gokul Baskota, Karna Thapa, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Krishna KC, Purushottam Paudel and Rachana Khadka for the nine secretary positions.

