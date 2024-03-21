"Challenges faced by Sindhis has reached alarming levels": Chairwoman of World Sindhi Congress

Geneva [Switzerland], March 21 : Rubina Greenwood, chairwoman of an international Sindh rights organisation, the World Sindhi Congress, participated virtually in the 38th meeting of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday.

In her statement, Greenwood highlighted the miserable condition of the people of Sindh because of Pakistan's atrocities.

"The distressing situation in Sindh, Pakistan, necessitates immediate international intervention. The challenges faced by the Sindhi people, especially Sindhi human rights activists, have reached alarming levels." Greenwood said.

"The recent tragic murder of Hidayat Lohar, a committed schoolteacher, allegedly by Pakistani security agencies, has created a pervasive atmosphere of fear and insecurity among Sindhis, highlighting the grave risks individuals face for their beliefs," Greenwood added.

She also highlighted the recent manipulation of elections in Sindh, which she said further undermined the region's integrity. Fabricated candidates systematically marginalise indigenous Sindhis, denying them fair representation and governance, she added.

"For over 75 years, Sindhis have endured rights violations, resource misappropriation, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and violence against indigenous communities and religious minorities," Greenwood stated.

"Given the significant erosion of trust in the Pakistani government's ability to address Sindhi grievances, I urge the international community to stand in solidarity with the cause of Sindh. It is imperative to pressure Pakistan to respect the fundamental rights of Sindhis and enable them to determine their own political future," she added.

Calling for the attention of international platforms towards the atrocities perpetrated by Pakistan on the Sindhi community, Greenwood added, "I earnestly request UN bodies and the international community to collaborate with Sindhis in pursuing peaceful self-determination. The international community holds a pivotal opportunity to address and manage escalating conflicts in South Asia."

She also accused the Pakistani establishment of not protecting minorities and allowing them to be systematically targeted.

"Unfortunately, the reality is that yes, Pakistan has become very, radical towards its minority. I don't know whether, over the 70 years of systematic brainwashing of our people and the education system, the culture has actually changed the outlook of the country, and the outlook of the people as well. But we need to fundamentally understand that, the whole political thinking and the institutionalisation of Pakistan as well," she said, adding, "Pakistan was built as a Puritan State."

A Puritan State is one that uses religion to control the people, their mindset, growth, and thinking.

"They have changed the whole county's mindset through the education system and their cultural mindset. The people of Sindh, Punjab, are secular. They are not hostile people. It is the 70 years of institutionalisation that have had an impact on the mindset of the people." Grenwood said.

