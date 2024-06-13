Chancellor of Austria receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Vienna

Dubai [UAE], June 13 (ANI/WAM): Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Karl Nehammer, today received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Vienna. The meeting was held in the presence of Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Vienna.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Chancellor Nehammer, and expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Republic of Austria and its people.

Chancellor Nehammer conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued progress and development for the UAE. He affirmed the privileged relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Chancellor Nehammer discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Austria, and ways to build on it to enhance cooperation mechanisms in all fields, including economic, commercial, investment, industrial, cultural, energy, and advanced sciences.

They also reviewed the historical path of bilateral relations between the two countries, which are celebrating this year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The UAE Top Diplomat emphasised that the relations with Austria have witnessed, over five decades, numerous milestones of growth and development. He pointed out that these distinguished relations are based on a history of mutual trust, respect, and shared interests in a way that contributes to achieving comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity for the two countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah also noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Austria has created numerous opportunities to develop and enhance bilateral cooperation paths in many fields that support the two countries' development visions.

In the same context, Sheikh Abdullah and the Austrian Chancellor discussed regional and international developments, notably the situation in the Middle East, and its repercussions on regional and international peace and security. (ANI/WAM)

