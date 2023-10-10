Chandigarh University organizes Global Education Summit, hails India's G20 presidency under PM Modi's leadership

Chandigarh [India], October 10 : The Chandigarh University has organized a Global Education Summit 2023 on the theme 'India: Voice of Global South', in which international dignitaries deliberated on how India's global image was enhanced under the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the summit, the academic leaders of over 40 top universities said that "India has emerged as an emphatic voice of the global south that has raised the pressing concerns and issues affecting developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America,"

The international conference was organised by the NID foundation at Chandigarh University (CU) campus on Tuesday.

The academic leaders were mainly from G20 countries and applauded India's successful G20 presidency which they said was a watershed moment as the country helped in shaping several global issues.

They also hailed the efforts of PM Modi to make the African Union as a permanent member of G20.

"With the resounding success of the G20 summit, India emerged as an architect of the global agenda and led the world to embrace 'One Earth One Family One Future'," the leaders said.

Professor Rachael Jesika Singh, Deputy Vice-Chancellor University of Limpopo in South Africa, expressed her gratitude to have been associated with India, PM Narendra Modi, and Chandigarh University.

"India under the leadership of PM Modi is playing a vital role across the world, particularly in the Global South. Through India's G20 Presidency, he has bridged the gap between the Developed and Developing World by addressing their concerns and issues. PM Modi emerged as a leader and voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit," she said.

She added, "Today, the academic leaders from universities and Higher Education Institutions across the world are talking about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For the achievement of SDGs, we need to eliminate hunger, and poverty, and deal with climate change for everyone as One Family, One World, One Future. We must listen to the Female Voice and encourage Women-led development and Female Leadership."

Professor Nanda Bahadur Singh, the Vice-Chancellor of Mid-West University Surkhet, Nepal, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only the leader of India but of the Nations across the world, in particular, the leader of Global South".

"PM Modi has given new impetus to the World Community through India's Presidency of G20 that focused on addressing various global issues. He has inspired the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' across the world and advocated the need to understand the fact that despite being separate Nations, we are all interconnected," he added.

NID Foundation Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu said, that India's momentous G-20 presidency under the leadership of PM Modi has "reshaped the global order".

"PM Modi has given the message of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' for addressing global issues like climate crisis, environment protection, and poverty. Through the consensus of G20, which has been adopted unanimously by more than 126 Nations of the world, PM Modi has emerged as the Global Protagonist," he said.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi not only worked for the better future of India and the Indians but also contributed to establishing peace, inclusive growth in the developing world and a better future for Humanity, as a 'Global Statesman'.

"During the G20 presidency, India emerged as the Voice of the Global South and raised concerns and issues faced by the Developing nations. Due to the consistent efforts of PM Modi, the African Union has gained permanent membership of G20, which now represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population," Sandhu added.

Yhing Sawheny, Deputy Director, International Affairs, SIAM University Thailand, said that PM Modi has great visionary leadership skills and is really the best leader that we all in the world look up to.

"He is a great example for the world and has also worked at lot for the betterment of the country. Through the G-20 summit he has shown the roadmap to the whole world about how we can achieve peace and prosperity," she said.

Dr Nakayama Tomokazu, Professor from Japan said, " Benefits of such meeting includes, we can a lot from other delegates and also at the same we can look for Universities to do partnerships with"

Professor Sibrandes Poppema, the President of Sunway University, Malaysia, said, "PM Modi has shown through the resounding success of India's G-20 presidency that Asia can be taking a leadership position in the world which is important because I think it is the end of the western dominated world. PM Modi promoted multilateralism - which means that the world should not be dominated by one or two powers."

Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman of Daffodil International University, Bangladesh said, "The vision of India, PM Narendra Modi, and even the G20 has focused on the need to develop a platform that contributes to the society. India is a country that portrays professionalism and respect to others in its true sense, and the best part is that Indians are highly devoted to their motherland".

"In this context, we can say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very focused in the progress and economic development of the country," he added.

