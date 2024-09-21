Chants of 'Modi, Modi' ring the air as Indian diaspora awaits arrival of PM Modi in Delaware

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 21 : The Indian diaspora in Delaware is buzzing with excitement as they prepare to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chants of "Modi, Modi" filled the air as community members prepared for the PM's arrival.

Members of the Indian diaspora from different cities of the US have gathered near Philadelphia International Airport and the Hotel Dupont in Delaware to welcome PM Modi on his arrival. The diaspora members said they were extremly excited to meet PM Modi in the United States.

A member of the Indian diaspora outside Philadelphia International Airport said, "We live in the US as the cultural ambassadors of Modi ji...We would like to make India proud by following Modi ji's guidance."

Dr Avinash Gupta, President of the Federation of Indian Association said, "We are excited to welcome PM Modi ji. The US-India ties will strengthen with this visit. We are excited to listen to PM Modi...."

The PM's three-day US visit includes, a bilateral meeting with President Biden, attending the Quad summit, a diaspora address in New York and addressing the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly in New York

"I will be on a visit to USA, where I will take part in various programmes. I will attend the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden at his hometown Wilmington. I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit. I will also be having a bilateral meeting with President Biden. In New York, I will be attending the Summit of the Future. I will also be addressing a community programme in the city," the PM had posted on X.

The gathering will be the first time that Joe Biden, as President, has ever asked a foreign leader to visit Wilmington, a reflection of his closeness with each dignitary: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the past year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

PM Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

