Chaos in Lahore and Rawalpindi amid TLP unrest, Internet suspended in Islamabad

Lahore [Pakistan], October 10 : Pakistan once again finds itself on the brink of chaos as violent clashes between security forces and the hardline Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) engulfed Lahore, leaving several injured, including over a dozen policemen. The confrontation followed the TLP's call for a march to Islamabad in protest of Israel's actions in Gaza, a move that swiftly escalated into a violent standoff, as reported by Dawn.

Roads have been blocked and Internet services has been suspended in Islamabad after TLP announced the protests.

According to Dawn, police resorted to a heavy-handed crackdown, sealing Lahore's main entry and exit routes with shipping containers and surrounding the group's headquarters on Multan Road.

The sweeping measures transformed parts of the city into a fortress, causing severe disruptions to public life and trapping residents in gridlock. Similar scenes unfolded in Islamabad, where the administration blocked major highways and detained over a hundred TLP activists to prevent them from reaching the capital. Despite these tactics, the group remained defiant, calling on supporters to gather in Lahore for a "final call," a move that heightened fears of wider unrest across Punjab.

Tensions peaked again on Thursday afternoon when TLP supporters clashed with police, vandalising shops and damaging vehicles along Multan Road. The police confirmed one fatality, while the TLP claimed two deaths and dozens of injuries. The violence also left more than a dozen officers wounded.

A senior police official stated that anti-terrorism charges had been filed against hundreds of TLP members, including its detained leader, Saad Rizvi. The incident once again exposes the fragility of Pakistan's internal security apparatus, where religious hardliners continue to challenge the writ of the state with alarming regularity, as highlighted by Dawn.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry accused the group of spreading "anarchy" under the guise of a Gaza solidarity march.

His remarks, however, failed to hide the government's growing inability to contain extremist outfits that thrive amid Pakistan's political dysfunction and institutional weakness, as reported by Dawn.

Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi faced serious difficulties in travel and communication after authorities blocked major roads with shipping containers and suspended mobile data services. The precautionary steps, aimed at preventing unrest, caused widespread inconvenience for the public, leaving commuters stuck in traffic and disrupting daily life across both cities, as reported by Geo News.

