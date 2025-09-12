Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson Threatened Suicide After Father Confrontation: Report

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson tried to take his own life after his father confronted him to surrender in the murder case. According to the New York Post, official sources said that the accused threatened his father to kill himself rather than surrender to law enforcement authorities after being confronted about the sickening murder.

The father identified the accused 22-year-old son from photos released by authorities as the suspected shooter on Thursday. Sources told NYP that the family confronted him when he returned home after the shooting of a Republican activist and Trump ally at the Utah university.

Tyler Robinson told his parents that Kirk was "full of hate” in the months before the shooting. Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday evening, a day after the shooting. The same was confirmed by the US President Donald Trump. Officials said they were informed Robinson “confessed” or at least implied he fatally shot Kirk to a family member.

"I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him," said Trump while speaking to Fox & Friends on Friday in New York City. Essentially, someone who was very close to him turned him in, and he is in custody," he stated further.

"Somebody that was very close to him said 'Hmm, that's him,' and essentially went to the father, went to a US Marshal - who was fantastic by the way - and the person was involved with law enforcement but was a person of faith, a minister, and brought him to a US Marshal," the president added.