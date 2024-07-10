Chemical explosion sparks major factory fire in Melbourne

Sydney, July 10 Authorities rushed to a factory in Melbourne's west after a large chemical explosion sparked a major fire on Wednesday.

Fire Rescue Victoria reported that crews arrived at Swann Drive at approximately 11.20 a.m. local time, responding to a "significant factory fire" in Derrimut, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Specialist appliances are on scene, including aerial appliances. A community advice warning has been issued for Albion, Braybrook, Brooklyn, Derrimut, Laverton North, Sunshine, Sunshine West, Tottenham, and Truganina," the fire authority noted.

A "Watch and Act" alert remains in place for the impacted regions, urging residents to take shelter indoors immediately, as the wind is blowing "toxic smoke towards the East across Derrimut."

At the current stage, additional appliances are continuously being deployed to the scene to douse the fire.

"There have been no reports of injuries and it is believed everyone inside the premises evacuated safely," a spokesperson from Victoria Police confirmed to Xinhua.

"Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted for some time with Swann Drive closed as well as westbound traffic on the Deer Park bypass being stopped for safety," the spokesperson added.

Located some 17 km west of Melbourne's central business district, Derrimut is home to more than 8,000 residents, with the suburb's Swann Drive connecting several distribution centres and warehouses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor