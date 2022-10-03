Chennai port to Maduravoyal corridor in TN to be completed by Dec 2024

New Delhi, Oct 3 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that for working towards providing seamless multimodal connectivity in New India, the Chennai Port to Maduravoyal corridor in Tamil Nadu has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,800 crore.

The Minister said the proposed elevated stretch of 20.5 km will be developed in four sections and will start inside the Chennai Port and end after the Maduravoyal interchange.

Gadkari said the project will be completed by December 2024 and will serve as a dedicated freight corridor for Chennai-bound port traffic. The project will increase the handling capacity of Chennai Port by 48 per cent and subsequently reduce the waiting time at the port by six hours.

As per the plan, out of the nearly 21 km, a total of 12 km corridor will be a double- decked corridor. It is located between Maduravoyal on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway and the Napier bridge, which is close to the Chennai Port gate.

