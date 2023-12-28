Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah due to substance abuse issues

Los Angeles, Dec 28 Veteran singer-songwriter Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman due to his alleged recent substance abuse issues.

As per the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the singer and actress, 77, is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son's estate, claiming that he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources,” reports People magazine.

The document, accessed by People, states that although Elijah is due to receive assets from trust before the end of the year, a conservator is "urgently needed ... to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury" because he is "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The document also states that his estranged wife, Marieangela King, is not fit to be his conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

The filing continues: "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, (Cher) is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The filing concludes by stating that the Moonstruck actress has reportedly "worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

"(Cher) loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the filing states, adding that she has been "unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator" because of his "current mental and physical health issues.”

As per People, a hearing for a temporary order is currently set for January 5, 2024, with the hearing on a permanent order scheduled for March 6, 2024.

In October, Cher broke her silence on Elijah's ordeal, opening up about her relationship with her 47-year-old son after a report surfaced that she allegedly hired four men to forcibly remove her son from a New York City hotel room in an apparent intervention in November 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor