Cher not letting age stop her from loving as she relishes romance with her boyfriend

Los Angeles, Oct 11 Pop star Cher, who is also called the 'Goddess of Pop', is not letting her age stop her from living her life or fall in love, as the 77-year old is still dating.

Since the music legend and her boyfriend, music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards, went public with their relationship last year, their romance has fueled headlines. So far, the singer is relishing her romance with her 37-year old hubby.

Talking about their romance, Cher said: "Alexander's got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he's way younger. He's a beautiful man. Also, I think it's fun to be interested in somebody else's love life!" 'People' reported.

The pair met "for about 15 minutes" one year ago at a Paris Fashion Week event, she recalls, and a mutual friend gave him her number.

"It was really shocking, because people just don't give out my number," said Cher, who is about to release her first-ever holiday album, 'Christmas' on October 20.

Elaborating on this, she said: "I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So I did what I said not to do!"

However, 'The Little Man' singer broke her rules for Alexander "because he's just so special".

"I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I'm special, so I can say that he's special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we've been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would've been worth it. I've had the best time," she added.

Indeed, despite the internet's fascination with the pairing -- and their age difference -- Cher is choosing joy.

"If you have happiness, you can't think about how long it's going to last," she said.

"You have to think about 'How does it feel?' and live in the moment."

The couple are not just love bound but are also collaborators, as Edwards has also participated in Cher's 'Christmas' album as he produced the track 'Drop Top Sleigh Ride' from the LP.

--IANS

