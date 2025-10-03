Chevron Refinery Fire: Video Shows Massive Blast at El Segundo Oil Refinery; Shelter-in-Place Order Issued

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the Cityof Manhattan Beach Tree Section zones, including zone MB-001 and MB-009, for the next three hours due to a huge fire following a massive blast at the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, California, on Thursday night. The order urged people to stay indoors until the situation comes under control.

A video shared by on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) show a huge explosion taking place at the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, which led to large flames coming out from the refinery.

WATCH; Footage captures explosion at Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, California, which led to large fire breaking out at sections; no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/DS2jCzNZeA — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 3, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed the fire incident on social media and stated that rescue agencies are at the site to protect citizens.

The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County.



Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 3, 2025

"The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County. Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety," the California Governor's office wrote on X.

Also Read | Myanmar hit by second earthquake in a single day.

However, the refinery company does not immediately respond to the incident. The El Segundo police and fire departments are at the spot and working on to douse the blaze. There were no injuries reported in the following incident.

Meanwhile, El Segundo, about 24 kilometres south of Los Angeles, is a beachside city located near the Los Angeles International Airport. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.