Chhath concludes in Nepal with offerings to rising sun

Birjung [Nepal], October 28 : Nepal on Tuesday concluded the four-day-long Chhath, the festival of benediction to the Sun, with offerings to the rising sun.

The four-day festival, which began last Saturday, reached its climax with the main pooja on the final evening and concluded this morning with the traditional offering of Argha at rivers and ponds across the country.

Thousands of Hindu devotees thronged the Ghadiarwa Pokhari in Birgunj city of Parsa district, adjoining the Indian state of Bihar, submerging themselves in the water.

"I am from Patna, Bihar. I have my maternal home here in Birgunj for Chhath. Today I offered Argha to the rising sun the Chhati Maiya. We keep fast and celebrate the rituals for the family, nation, and the whole society. We all hail Chhati Maiya," Seema Devi, a Chhath observer, told ANI.

Chhath was celebrated with grandeur in the districts of Mahottari, Dhanusha, Siraha, and Saptari in Mithila, as well as in other regions. Devotees performed rituals along the banks of ponds, lakes, and rivulets, reflecting the festival's core values of truth, non-violence, and compassion toward all living beings.

Worship of the rising and setting sun is central to Chhath, regarded as a unique and devotional form of prayer to the Sun God. People from all walks of life come together to honour the Sun God, believing that such devotion brings happiness, prosperity, well-being, and longevity to their families.

"I have my in-law's house here (in Birgunj), and I am married here. For a decade, I have been coming here to celebrate Chhath, all the way from India. The management at Ghadiarwa Pokhari is really good safety for children, decorations, and spaces to offer Argha everything is well managed here," Deepak Kumar, a devotee from Patna, India, told ANI.

Chhath, the festival of benediction to Lord Surya - the Sun, starts from the day of Karthik Shukla Chaturthi and ends on Shukla Saptami according to the lunar calendar. Thekuwa, Khajuri, and Kasar, along with varieties of dry fruits, fruits, and flowers, constitute the basket popularly known as Dhakri.

Devotees especially fast and worship the sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and efforts to come true. Chhath is celebrated for all members of the family. The Hindu religion adores and respects Lord Sun, who at the time of Chhath is also called Chhatti Mata or the Goddess of Chhath.

