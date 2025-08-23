Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai leads delegation to Japan, holds meeting with business personalities to attract investments

Tokyo [Japan], August 23 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reached Tokyo, Japan, where he held meetings with business personalities to attract global investment for the state.

In a post on X, Chhattisgarh CM informed that he held a meeting with the CEO of NTT Ltd, Kayo Ito, and discussed digital and advanced IT and tech-driven investments in Chhattisgarh.

"Upon arrival in Tokyo, I met Ms. Kayo Ito, CEO of NTT Ltd Japan, a global leader in IT infrastructure and digital solutions with $90B revenue. Discussions were held on digital and advanced IT and tech-driven investments in Chhattisgarh," Vishnu Deo said.

He also attended a dinner hosted by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and discussed boosting Chhattisgarh's industries with Japan's technology and advancing sustainable Indo-Pacific trade.

"Joined the dinner hosted by the Indian Ambassador to Japan, Shri Sibi George. Discussed boosting Chhattisgarh's industries, leveraging Japan's Technology and advancing sustainable Indo-Pacific trade," Vishnu Deo Sai said.

According to Chattisgath CMO, Vishnu Deo Sai is leading a high-level delegation for an official tour of Japan and South Korea on the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Government of India.

The objective of this visit is to establish Chhattisgarh on the global investment map. In Tokyo (August 22-24), the delegation will participate in investor connect sessions and business meetings with Japanese industrialists, trade associations and investors.

CM Sai will head to Osaka on August 25 to attend World Expo 2025 and discuss investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh with various stakeholders. The last leg of the tour will be in Seoul (August 27-29), where investor roundtable meetings, meetings with top Korean companies and trade associations and sector-specific dialogues will be organised, Chhattisgarh CMO stated.

Chhattisgarh's rich heritage, culture of innovation and emerging future-oriented sectors will be showcased to a global audience through the Chhattisgarh Pavilion under Bharat Mandapam at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. CM Sai will use the occasion to attract investments in sectors such as steel, mining, clean energy and startups.

