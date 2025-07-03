Chicago Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured at Album Release Party of Rapper Mello Buckzz at Artis Nightclub

At least three people were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting that took place outside Artis Nightclub in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday night, July 2. The shooting occurred during the Rapper Mello Buckzz's show at the club. After receiving the information, the Chicago Police Department and law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot and the injured were transported to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said multiple people were shot in the incident that took place near the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. A city police official told CBS News that 19 people were shot and three of them were killed in a gunfight.

The gunshots were fired at the time when people were leaving after attending a night show at the Artis Lounge nightclub after an event of album release party for rapper MelloBuckz. A video of the shooting is going viral in which gunshots can be heard from the car. It can be learned that the car occupant has recorded the video while driving on the road near the club.

Earlier in November 2022, the same lane reported a mass shooting, when the same nightclub was known as Hush Lounge. One person was killed and three others were injured after a group that had been thrown out of Hush started fighting. After the incident the club Hush was shut down by the police and it was opened in the name of Artis Lounge at the same location.