Chief of Naval staff attends 25th International Seapower Symposium in US

Washington [US], September 24 : Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar visited the United States from September 19 to 22, to attend the 25th International Seapower Symposium (ISS).

ISS is conducted by the US Navy at US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island and provides the opportunity to engage with Friendly Foreign Countries towards the shared vision of enhancing maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

“I firmly believe that despite all technological advancements, our men and women have been – and will remain – our greatest asset in the foreseeable future,” US Navy quoted Adm R Hari Kumar as saying.

The CNS also held bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the ISS with his counterparts from various countries including the USA, Australia, Egypt, Fiji, Israel, Italy Japan, Kenya, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the UK.

The extensive engagements during the visit are a demonstration of the Indian Navy’s steadfastness towards realising the vision for a Free Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific and International Rules-Based Order.

During the visit extensive deliberations were also held towards exploring greater IN-USN operational engagements at bilateral and multilateral exercises such as the Malabar, RIMPAC, Sea Dragon and Tiger Triumph.

Regular Subject Matter Expert exchange also takes place between both the Navies to institutionalise interoperability in various fields.

At the ISS the CNS spoke extensively about the challenges of Human Resource Management, with specific reference to recruitment and retention of trained personnel and India’s initiatives towards addressing these through the Agnipath Scheme, empowering women and driving the Indian Navy into a gender-neutral force.

Kumar’s visit to the US provided a significant opportunity for Apex Level Navy to Navy engagements for deepening bilateral cooperation as well as engaging with diverse partners across the Indo-Pacific.

