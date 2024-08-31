Chilean Foreign Minister's visit to India helped advancing bilateral ties: MEA

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs Alberto van Klaveren was on an official visit to India from August 27-31. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that van Klaveren's visit to India provided an opportunity to review the progress in bilateral cooperation and helped in advancing India-Chile ties further.

He visited India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a press release, MEA stated, "The visit of FM van Klaveren provided an opportunity to review the progress in bilateral cooperation and helped in advancing India-Chile ties further."

During his visit, Klaveren and Jaishankar co-chaired the 2nd India-Chile Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on August 28.

"During the JCM, the Ministers reviewed bilateral relations and held wide-ranging discussions for strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, critical minerals, digital public infrastructures, defence, railways, health and pharmaceuticals, science and technology, Antarctica and space, and people to people ties" MEA said in a press statement.

"The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reiterated commitment to closer cooperation in multilateral fora," it said.

Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and inaugurated the Chile-India Business (Agriculture) Summit.

During the meeting, Alberto van Klaveren and Piyush Goyal discussed ways for deepening and diversifying bilateral trade and economic relations.

Klaveren delivered a lecture on Chile's foreign policy to a gathering of diplomats, faculty, and students, at the School of International Studies at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, according to MEA.

During his visit to India, Klaveren travelled to Mumbai.

During his visit to Mumbai from August 29-30, he visited Tata Consultancy Services and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Masala market and participated in a Chilean wine-tasting event, MEA said in a statement.

He also delivered remarks at the 'Shooting in Chile' event that showcased Chile as a potential destination for Indian film productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor