Chilean President arrives in UAE on official visit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 29 (ANI/WAM)): President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile arrived in Abu Dhabi today on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, the Chilean President was received by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the President, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, and several officials. (ANI/WAM)

