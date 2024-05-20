Chile's envoy, police official visit CBI headquarters in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Chile's Ambassador to India Juan Angula and Police Attache PDI (Policia De Investigaciones De Chile), Rafael Andres Tellez Benucci, visited the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Monday and held discussions with CBI Director Praveen Sood and senior officials of the premier investigation agency.

During the meeting, he acknowledged the close cooperation between CBI and PDI, particularly in areas of combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

"During the visit, he held discussions with Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials of CBI. He acknowledged the close cooperation between CBI and PDI, especially in areas of combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes. He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts and thanked CBI for arranging events in the past with PDI, Chile, for exchange of expertise on forensics and combating organized crime," CBI said in a press release.

The Chilean delegation visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI. The two sides deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation, the release said.

"The Chilean delegation also visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI. It was deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation. H.E. Mr Juan Angulo Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Chile in India while interacting with senior officers of CBI, thanked CBI for the collaborative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance cooperation," it said.

"It was discussed to explore conducting workshops to build capacity in combating technology-enabled crimes, exchange criminal investigation techniques and share best practices in digital forensics. Mr. Praveen Sood thanked the Ambassador of Chile for his visit. Both sides agreed to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement cooperation," the release added.

The relations between India and Chile are characterized by warmth, friendship and a commonality of views on a wide range of issues, according to the Embassy of India in Santiago. The two nations cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on climate change/renewable energy issues and expansion and reforms of the UNSC.

