Chile's Foreign Minister to arrive in Delhi today, set to co-chair India-Chile Joint Foreign Affairs

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Chile's Minister for Foreign Affairs Alberto van Klaveren will be on an official visit to India from August 27-29.

During his visit, he will co-chair the 2nd India-Chile Joint Foreign Affairs with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 28.

Alberto van Klaveren along with Chile's Agriculture Minister, Esteban Valenzuela, will participate in the Chile-India Business (Agriculture) Summit on August 28 and later depart for Mumbai.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Chile is a key partner of India in the Latin American region. The forthcoming visit of Minister Klaveren will provide both sides an opportunity to review the progress in bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation, further strengthening bilateral ties."

Earlier in May, Chile's Ambassador to India Juan Angula and Police Attache PDI (Policia De Investigaciones De Chile), Rafael Andres Tellez Benucci, visited the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters and held discussions with CBI Director Praveen Sood and senior officials of the premier investigation agency.

During the meeting, he acknowledged the close cooperation between CBI and PDI, particularly in areas of combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

During the meeting, he acknowledged the close cooperation between CBI and PDI, particularly in areas of combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

The Chilean delegation visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI. The two sides deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation, the release said.

"The Chilean delegation also visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI. It was deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation. H.E. Mr Juan Angulo Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Chile in India while interacting with senior officers of CBI, thanked CBI for the collaborative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance cooperation," it said.

"It was discussed to explore conducting workshops to build capacity in combating technology-enabled crimes, exchange criminal investigation techniques and share best practices in digital forensics. Mr. Praveen Sood thanked the Ambassador of Chile for his visit. Both sides agreed to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement cooperation," the release added.

