Chile's pavilion at COP28 presents effective initiatives, solutions to address climate change

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): The Pavilion of Chile at COP28 is presenting effective initiatives and solutions that are making a significant contribution to addressing the effects of climate change.

The conference is an important platform for raising awareness and promoting initiatives to protect the planet.

The 140-square-metre space pavilion - located in the Blue Zone - provides an ideal environment for discussing topics such as the energy transition, sustainable finance, nature-based solutions, and the cryosphere.

The pavilion is also a platform that links the Chilean delegation with other parties and observers and is the scene of signing important agreements and launching innovative initiatives that will boost Chile's climate action journey.

During its participation in COP28, Chile is showcasing its efforts to strike a balance between the public and private sectors in climate action, as well as the joint work that the Chilean community is doing to address the current climate crisis effectively.

Maria Pilar Jimenez, Head of the Department of Development of Inclusive Exports, Chilean Exports Promotion Bureau (ProChile), said, "This is our second time participating in a conference of the parties as part of a trade delegation, and we have well-defined goals and a strengthened strategy."

In remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Jimenez added that ProChile is working to give Chilean companies the flexibility they need to explore the opportunities available at COP28. The main objective of the participation is to understand the climate change ecosystem, participate in interactive activities to identify new trends and key players in this sector and explore business opportunities.

Jimenez explained that ProChile is representing 15 Chilean companies at COP28. These companies aim to export their products and services to the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region, take part in interactive meetings, and seek to attract investments from the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

