China: 22 people killed, three others injured after fire erupts at restaurant in Liaoyang

Beijing [China], April 29 : As many as 22 people were killed and three others were injured after a fire erupted at a restaurant in Liaoyang city of China's Liaoning province on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Police detained the operator of the establishment, according to the city government.

The fire erupted at 12:25 pm on Tuesday (local time). As many as 22 fire trucks and 85 firefighters were dispatched to the site of the incident, where they swiftly extinguished the flames and carried out search-and-rescue operations, Xinhua reported.

Rescue operations have now ended. Medical experts were sent to the site to treat the injured and probe into the cause of the fire are being conducted, Xinhua reported.

The work safety authority under China's State Council has demanded an urgent investigation into the incident and requested to swiftly determine the causes of the fire. Furthermore, a working group from the Ministry of Emergency Management reached to the site of the incident to guide investigation efforts.

