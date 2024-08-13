China: 3 drowned in flooded river in Jiangxi

Beijing, Aug 13 Three people were found drowned in a flooded river in east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. local time on August 9 in Tongmu River in Yanshan County, when three individuals were submerged in the flooded river and went missing while playing by the riverside, according to the county's emergency management bureau, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 300 people from local emergency management, public security and firefighting departments joined the search and rescue efforts. As of 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, all three had been found but showed no vital signs.

The bureau said all of them belonged to one family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor