China: 6 dead, 10 injured after lightning-caused pavilion collapse in Jiangsu

Beijing, Aug 12 Six people had been confirmed dead and 10 others injured as of Monday morning after a lightning strike caused a park pavilion to collapse in the city of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said.

The lightning struck Hengshanqiao Township in Changzhou Economic Development Zone at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, causing the pavilion to collapse and trapping some people who were sheltering from the rain, according to the economic development zone, Xinhua news agency reported.

Search and rescue concluded late Sunday, and all 16 people were rushed to the hospital. Six of them suffered severe injuries and later died despite extensive medical efforts. The other 10 are in stable condition.

An investigation is currently underway, and the local authorities will conduct a comprehensive review of public facilities to ensure safety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor