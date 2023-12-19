China: 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Gansu province; 8 killed

Beijing [China], December 19 : At least eight people were killed in China after a strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the country's Gansu province late Monday evening, state media Xinhua reported.

The earthquake occurred in Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu Province, according to local authorities.

Notably, USGS reported the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.9.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 37 km from Linxia Chengguanzhen, Gansu and around 100 km from Lanzhou, Gansu.

The depth of the earthquake was reported at 10 km.

Earlier this month, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted China's Xinjiang, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The rescue operation is underway and more details are awaited.

