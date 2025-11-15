China accelerates cultural suppression in Tibet with ideological, militarised training of elementary students

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 15 : A new investigation has revealed that Chinese authorities are intensifying ideological indoctrination amongTibetan elementary school children through "red" re-education campaigns, Mao-centric propaganda, and military-style training.

According to a report released by the Washington-based advocacy organisation International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), China is increasingly using the education system to instil loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at the expense of Tibetan culture and language, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, citing material from Chinese state media and local propaganda channels, the ICT report details how even even first-grade students in Tibet are being subjected to activities designed to instil early political loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) while eroding their cultural and linguistic identity.

One documented case from Medog County in southern Tibet shows uniformed personnel, including military veterans, introducing primary school students to army equipment.

Photos released by Chinese state outlets show an instructor displaying a QBZ-191 assault rifle, the standard-issue firearm of China's armed forces, before a group of elementary-level children.

ICT argued that the inclusion of such demonstrations in a school setting signals an attempt to normalise militarisation within Tibetan childhood education.

Another incident cited in the report involves fourth-grade students from Lhasa being taken to the Mao Badge Museum under the slogan "Pass on the red heritage and strengthen the sense of community of the Chinese nation."

The museum, dedicated to the glorification of Mao Zedong, houses extensive displays of Mao pins and exhibits promoting the CCP's revolutionary ideology. These "immersive political lessons" seek to ensure children "absorb red culture" and internalise official narratives at a formative age, as highlighted by Phayul.

ICT emphasised that such developments reflect a broader state agenda aimed at replacing Tibetan linguistic, cultural, and religious values with enforced political conformity.

The report warned that China's strategies are shaping a generation of Tibetan students who are expected to be politically obedient, nationalistic by CCP standards, and accustomed to the military figures in their education.

"These policies are designed to indoctrinate Tibetan youth, steer them toward future military service, and sever their connection to traditional heritage and family life," ICT stated. The group urged the international community to press China to halt practices that violate Tibetan children's cultural rights and expose them to coercive political conditioning, as reported by Phayul.

