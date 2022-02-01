China aims to be major space power by 2030: Report

With the aim to become a major space power by 2030, China has promised to strengthen its space presence "in an all-round manner" in the next five years, according to a white paper issued published last week.

The key policy document said China's space industry serves the overall national strategy.

"In the next five years, China will integrate space science, technology and applications while pursuing the new development philosophy, building a new development model and meeting the requirements for high-quality development. It will start a new journey towards a space power," states the white paper, which is called "China's Space Program: A 2021 Perspective."

The white paper states the space industry will contribute more to China's growth as a whole to global consensus and common effort with regard to outer space exploration and utilisation.

According to the document, China puts innovation at the core of its space industry.

"It boosts state strategic scientific and technological strength in the space industry, implements major space programs, strengthens original innovation, optimises the environment for innovation, achieves industrial production as early as possible, and grows China's independent capacity to build a safe space industry," it adds.

In April last year, China launched Tianhe, the core module of its new space station, and sent astronaut missions to the orbiting lab shortly thereafter.

The country plans to finish building the station this year, a task that will entail the launch of two other modules, known as Mengtian and Wentian, according to a prominent Space website.

Moreover, China is building a space telescope called Xuntian, which will launch to the same orbit as the space station and dock with it periodically. "In the next five years, China will continue to implement its manned spaceflight project. It plans to: Launch the Wentian and Mengtian experimental modules, the Xuntian space telescope, the Shenzhou manned spacecraft, and the Tianzhou cargo spacecraft," the white paper says.

It also plans to complete China's space station and continue operations, build a space laboratory on board, and have astronauts on long-term assignments performing large-scale scientific experiments and maintenance.

"Continue studies and research on the plan for a human lunar landing, develop new-generation manned spacecraft, and research key technologies to lay a foundation for exploring and developing cislunar space," the document adds.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor