China alleges US 'Equation' group for targeting Chinese govt organizations

A team of researchers from China's Pangu Laboratory on Wednesday alleged that the US-based "Equation" group is targeting the Chinese government organization with a malware named Bvp47.

As per Global Times, Beijing Qi'an Pangu Laboratory deciphered complete technical details of the link between the United States' backdoor - Operation Telescreen (Bvp47) and the attacking organization - Equation.

According to Pangu Labs, this is a top-level backdoor created by "Equation", a super-class hacker organization affiliated with the US National Security Agency (NSA).

This is the first time that a Chinese researcher has publicly exposed the complete technical evidence chain of the APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Attack from the US "Equation" group.

According to the researchers, "Operation Telescreen" (Bvp47) has been raging around the world for more than ten years, extensively invading 45 countries and regions including China, Russia, Japan, Germany, Spain, Italy, etc., involving 287 important institutional targets.

Among them, Japan, as a victim, was also used as a springboard to launch attacks on targets in other countries, reported local media.

The backdoor was used against organizations in the telecom, higher education, military, scientific, and economic development sectors in North America, Europe and Asia, Pangu Lab said.

( With inputs from ANI )

