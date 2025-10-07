"China approves of TikTok deal with US," says Trump

Washington DC [US], October 7 : US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that boosting independent production of critical minerals was very necessary. Trump added that the deal with China was necessary on TikTok.

"Well, it's very necessary. You know, in the past, we were able to go to other countries, buy whatever we want, but all of a sudden, if those countries are hostile, and by the way, China hasn't been, we've made deals with China. You know, they approve the TikTok deal. Everyone said you'd never get the TikTok deal approved. They approved it, and we have great people buying it, American, big, strong American companies are buying it, the most prestigious companies there are, actually, and they're going to make sure everything's good," he said.

Trump said that though Chinese President Xi Jinping was not hostile, it is good to have one's own minerals.

"President Xi was great. He approved it. So I'm not saying hostile, but it's good to have our own minerals," he said.

As he approved Ambler Road Project to unlock Alaska's mineral potential, Trump said that it would generate several dollars worth of wealth.

"And you know, we created tremendous value by creating a road. We built a road that only we can do because we have the right to do it number one, and we have the power to do it. And so we build a road that's over 200 miles long through a very beautiful area of the world. Actually, it's incredible, when you look at it, it's incredible, but a rough area from the standpoint of building. So we get a road done, and with that, we unleash billions and billions of dollars of wealth. It's pretty amazing, when you think of it, and its wealth that we need if we're going to be the number one country," he said.

Trump further lauded the rise of American dominance in the field of AI.

He said, "You know, we're number one now with AI. You probably read we're beating everybody with AI levels that nobody ever thought even possible. And one of the reasons we are is because of energy. So our grid is old and tired, like most grids are; they get old with time. The older you are, the older the grid gets, right? But I've allowed the people building AI or other plants, other types of plants, but AI in particular, because they need so much electricity, I've allowed them to build their own power, and it's been amazing," he said.

"They're building massive plants, and with the plant, they're building their own electricity. They've become a utility, in a sense. I said, maybe you'll do better with the utility than you do with the AI, I don't know, but we're letting them build their own electricity so we don't have to worry about the grid. We don't have to worry about anything. And they're going to build it in such a way that if they have excess capacity, they're going to put it back into the grid. It's pretty amazing. So when they build we're giving them permits to build their own electric power plants. And it's incredible when you see what they're doing. And because of that and other things that we're doing, we're leading every country, nobody's even close to us with AI. And AI seems to be the big thing. I don't know. I can't tell you that there are a lot of people building and a lot of people are have high stock prices because of AI. So a lot of people think it's great stuff. And I think it's great stuff," he added.

Trump further said that he was wondering how much AI could achieve in medical field, which might even cut down medication costs.

"I look at it, it's amazing what it can do in terms of medical in terms of medical costs, in terms of knowledge, it's basically information and information at a level that nobody thought possible before. So we'll see. But they're building plants where you saw the one overlay that I did wear. In this case, it's meta. One of their plants is essentially the size, almost the size of Manhattan, and that's a building, you know? It's a building that covers Manhattan, so it's big stuff, and nobody's even close to us. We're leading AI by so much," he said.

